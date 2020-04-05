Local law enforcement agencies received a large donation of protective health equipment including masks and shields from Facebook Corporate, Boston police announced Saturday.

The donations were made to the police and fire departments in Boston, Chelsea, and Mansfield, Boston police said in a press release. The Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police and the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers also received donations.

The gear will be distributed to police officers and officials at 22 community health centers throughout the City of Boston and three local area hospitals, according to the release.