Ordinarily, we’d be thinking about the first full week of baseball, the Masters and azaleas in Georgia, the NBA and NHL playoffs, the nagging tax return, and maybe using up some vacation days with a little trip. Instead this year we’re paying more attention than we’d ever imagined to our forsythia and those irrepressible early spring flowers. And also deer ticks, damn them.

We had saved several interesting events on the calendar to write about this week, but all those are now out the window, so to speak, as we sit at the kitchen table with our laptop trying not to dwell too long on matters of life and death out in the world.

We did come across a few other things that caught our attention recently as we put our overpriced Internet connectivity to good use.

Did you know that the tony town of Hingham on the South Shore, where some folks put up a stink against commuter rail service a couple decades ago, once had public transport that cost 5 cents per ride? The Hingham Historical Society has put some great content online, including video of a “Waves of Change” lecture on transportation in Hingham, 1850-1950, delivered at the Hingham Heritage Museum earlier this year. It has pictures of Hingham around the turn of the last century showing electric street trolleys plying the town’s thoroughfares. That was how many people got around circa 1900.

The society’s write-up says the Hingham Street Railway Co. was established on Jan. 13, 1896, and Italian laborers were hired to lay the tracks. By late May, the first trial street car trips were made over Summer and North streets, and, at the formal opening on June 25, street cars from Boston and neighboring towns met the Hingham car at Broad Bridge, and all rolled down Main Street and into a better-connected, suddenly smaller, Eastern Massachusetts.

It’s fascinating stuff. The society says Hingham’s cars initially ran to and from Queen Anne's Corner every half-hour and to Nantasket every 15 minutes, charging 5 cents a ride, including transfers. More than 450,000 people had ridden the trolley by the end of 1896; alas, by 1910, the automobile began to drastically erode trolley ridership, and the last street car line stopped in 1926. It’s a story we’re sure was repeated all over America a little less than 100 years ago.

Check out the Hingham Historical Society’s website at www.hinghamhistorical.org and the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=uU9jQK4SkEk.

A basket of goods: For history north of Boston, check out Heritage at Home, a new website put up by the Essex National Heritage Commission that compiles dozens of webpages from museums, galleries, libraries, and historical sites across Essex County. It’s like a supermarket of free online treasures, allowing viewers to scroll through the offerings and plunge into whatever tickles their fancy. Just about all of the physical places on the list are closed at this time, of course, but you can browse through the materials and learn much about a good deal of things. Witches in Salem, anyone? Visit www.heritageathome.org.

Let them feast on classical music: Fans of the Boston Symphony Orchestra must be delighted to know it has started video-streaming for 45 days “Concert for Our City,” its full-capacity, Feb. 16 performance at Symphony Hall. Featuring a 70-minute program that includes works by Tchaikovsky, Ginastera, and Brahms, among others, the concert was part of a series of free BSO offerings in February throughout Greater Boston that took place during the time the orchestra would have been on its Feb. 6-16 tour to Seoul, Taipei, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, a trip that was canceled due to COVID-19. Visit www.bso.org, which also has links to other “BSO at Home” audio and video content.

Quick click: If you’re a middle or high school student, here’s a chance to win some cool cash from the Massachusetts Health Council, by submitting an original video of 20-60 seconds focusing on the importance of following the state Department of Public Health’s guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus. The contest, open to individuals or groups using any app, ends Friday. Visit www.mahealthcouncil.org.

We’ll be back with more distractions next week.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at kim.tan@globe.com.