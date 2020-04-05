South Shore: Observers reported a breeding thick-billed murre off of Manomet, a lark sparrow on Massasoit Street in Somerset, a yellow-breasted chat in Scituate, and an early Baltimore oriole in Kingston.

Greater Boston: Sightings included two canvasbacks at Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, a pileated woodpecker and an orange-crowned warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, a brown thrasher at Danehy Park in Cambridge, and two white-crowned sparrows at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy. A black-throated blue warbler continues to be seen at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, which has closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worcester County: A black vulture was seen in Grafton Centre. Reports from Westboro Wildlife Management Area included a barn swallow, a marsh wren, and a gray catbird.

Western Massachusetts: Observers found a dunlin on Onota Lake in Pittsfield, two red-headed woodpeckers at Bachelor Brook Reservoir in South Hadley, two red crossiblls at Parsons Marsh Preserve, and a dickcissel on Cobble view Road in Williamstown. In Lenox, sightings included a Northern shrike at Post Farm Marsh and a Northern goshawk soaring over a yard. Two exceptionally early common nighthawks were seen over Lake Wyola in Shutesbury.

Nantucket: A mew gull of the Kamchatka subspecies was photographed in Quidnet Village along with 34 lesser black-backed gulls. Other sightings from Quidnet Village included a brown thrasher and a yellow-breasted chat. Eight little gulls were photographed off of Siasconset.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.