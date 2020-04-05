Police arrested a 65-year-old Duxbury man who allegedly became involved in an altercation with staff and witnesses after coughing and spitting inside a Kingston Stop & Shop on Saturday, officials said.
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the grocery store, located at 160 Summer Street, shortly before noon. The suspect, who was not identified, became confrontational with bystanders and the incident escalated into a physical fight, officials said in a statement.
Police said they do not have reason to believe the man has tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth to be evaluated “[o]ut of extreme caution,” officials said.
Officials are considering charging the suspect with assault and battery, destroying produce, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a shod foot. The suspect has also been banned from the Kingston store.
The Kingston Board of Health responded to the incident and will take further steps to ensure the health of shoppers if necessary, officials said.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com
