Police arrested a 65-year-old Duxbury man who allegedly became involved in an altercation with staff and witnesses after coughing and spitting inside a Kingston Stop & Shop on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the grocery store, located at 160 Summer Street, shortly before noon. The suspect, who was not identified, became confrontational with bystanders and the incident escalated into a physical fight, officials said in a statement.

Police said they do not have reason to believe the man has tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth to be evaluated “[o]ut of extreme caution,” officials said.