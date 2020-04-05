A man was shot and injured by police in Concord, N.H., following a confrontation with law enforcement early Sunday morning, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.
Concord police responded around 11:19 p.m. Saturday to a burglar alarm at a White Park skating facility. While investigating, a person was reported to be on a nearby ball field with a gun. Concord police officers and New Hampshire state troopers found the person — later identified as Dylan J. Stahley, 22, of Windsor, N.H. — and he appeared to be armed, officials said.
Police shot Stahley at 12:15 a.m. following a confrontation, according to the statement.
Stahley was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.
Stahley is being charged by Concord police with burglary, reckless conduct, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the statement said.
No officers were injured in the incident and there is currently no threat to the public, officials said.
Additional information is being withheld until officials conduct formal interviews with those involved in the incident, the attorney general’s office said.
