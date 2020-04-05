A man was shot and injured by police in Concord, N.H., following a confrontation with law enforcement early Sunday morning, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Concord police responded around 11:19 p.m. Saturday to a burglar alarm at a White Park skating facility. While investigating, a person was reported to be on a nearby ball field with a gun. Concord police officers and New Hampshire state troopers found the person — later identified as Dylan J. Stahley, 22, of Windsor, N.H. — and he appeared to be armed, officials said.

Police shot Stahley at 12:15 a.m. following a confrontation, according to the statement.