The federal disaster declaration means Maine’s local and state agencies will be reimbursed for 75 percent of approved costs related to the state’s response to the coronavirus, the statement said.

“I welcome this support from the Federal government," Mills said in a statement. "It will bolster the response of our State agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public’s health and safety during these unprecedented times.”

President Trump has approved Maine’s request for federal disaster assistance to fight the spread of COVID-19, Governor Janet Mills announced Saturday.

Mills has also made other disaster assistance requests related to child care, behavioral health, legal services, and funds for the Maine National Guard that are still under review by the federal government, she said.

“I am hopeful the President will approve the State’s pending requests for critical resources,” she said. "Maine people are doing their part to defeat this virus, and those additional resources will provide critical support. We will continue to do all we can to protect our state and provide for Maine people who need our help.”

President Trump approved disaster assistance for Massachusetts on March 28.

