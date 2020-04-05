PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Sunday eight more Rhode Island residents died from the coronavirus as the state faces “widespread community spread” of the highly contagious disease.

Raimondo said 25 people in Rhode Island have now died from the virus, and 103 people are currently in the hospital. There are 922 confirmed cases in the state, but Raimondo said she expects those numbers to rise rapidly this week as more people are tested.

“I can tell you right now this is about to get very bad,” Raimondo said during a press conference. She said she expects more people to die in the coming weeks.