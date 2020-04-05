PROVIDENCE - Governor Gina Raimondo said Sunday eight more Rhode Island residents died from the coronavirus as the state faces “widespread community spread” of the highly contagious disease.
Raimondo said 25 people in Rhode Island have now died from the virus, and 103 people are currently in the hospital. There are 922 confirmed cases in the state, but Raimondo said she expects those numbers to rise rapidly this week as more people are tested.
“I can tell you right now this is about to get very bad,” Raimondo said during a press conference. She said she expects more people to die in the coming weeks.
- Governor Raimondo says eight more people have died, bringing the total to 25.
- Raimondo says there are 922 confirmed cases, up 116 from Saturday.
- There are 103 people in the hospital with the coronavirus.
- Raimondo says she is traveling around the state, and will personally break up crowds at large retailers.
- Raimondo says she is still receiving reports of large numbers of people.
- Rhode Island tested “well over 1,000 people” on Saturday. She hopes the state will eventually reach more than 2,000 tests per day.
- Raimondo is now urging residents to get tested if they’re not feeling well.
- Raimondo said it’s important for undocumented residents to know that their immigration status will not be a factor when it comes to testing. At drive-through testing centers, National Guard members will not ask about immigration status, she says.
- If you’re on Medicaid and need a ride to get tested, the governor is urging people to use MTM’s website or call 855-330-9131.
- Raimondo says all people should be wearing masks when they are in public.
- Dr. James McDonald says health care workers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus will be re-tested before they return to work.
- Dr. McDonald said more than 70 percent of the people who are in the hospital have at least one pre-existing condition.
- Dr. McDonald said there are 31 people on ventilators.
- Dr. McDonald says that people who feel like they have the flu right now probably have the coronavirus.
- “Right now, it’s almost impossible to procure ventilators,” Raimondo says.
