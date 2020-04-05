A 43-year-old Rockland man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night, according to police.
The man was hit around 10:40 p.m. at Market and Howard streets, according to a statement from Rockland police. Officers arrived to find him seriously injured; he was airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, police said.
Police officials did not have an update on the man’s condition, and did not respond to a request for more details as of Sunday afternoon.
The vehicle involved in the crash is described as a possibly gray pickup truck that may have a damaged front. The driver was last seen heading west on Market Street away from the location of the incident, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Rockland police and the State Police reconstruction team are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-871-3890 or visit www.rocklandpolice.com.
No further information was immediately available.
April 5, 2020
Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis