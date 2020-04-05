A 43-year-old Rockland man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident Saturday night, according to police.

The man was hit around 10:40 p.m. at Market and Howard streets, according to a statement from Rockland police. Officers arrived to find him seriously injured; he was airlifted to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, police said.

Police officials did not have an update on the man’s condition, and did not respond to a request for more details as of Sunday afternoon.