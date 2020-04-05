Last week, the facility reported three deaths . Then a fourth resident died Friday morning, a fifth died overnight Saturday, and a sixth died Sunday morning, Gaudet said Sunday afternoon.

That makes a total of six deaths due to COVID-19 at the Williamstown Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, according to Lisa Gaudet, the vice president of communications with its parent company, Berkshire Healthcare.

Three more residents of a Williamstown nursing home have died since Friday morning after testing positive for the coronavirus, while officials await test results on another death, a spokeswoman said Sunday.

Each resident died after testing positive for the coronavirus, she said. Test results for a seventh resident who also died are pending.

The deaths come as nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the state face increases in the numbers of residents with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The outbreak also places health workers in those facilities at risk.

Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, called for rapid expansion of virus testing and improved access to personal protective equipment for health care workers in nursing homes.

In many cases, she said in a statement, facilities are depleting the monthly allocations of supplies from vendors within a week.

“We believe that by expanding the testing criteria more long-term care residents will test positive,” Gregorio said. “Many of these residents will be treated and recover within their long-term care home, but in order to do so we need PPE.”

For the first time, state health officials released data Sunday on health care workers who have tested positive for coronavirus in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Officials said 551 residents and workers have been diagnosed with the disease, according to the Department of Public Health.

In Williamstown, Berkshire has not been testing staff for coronavirus, she said, but some workers at both facilities are self-quarantined due to potential exposure, Gaudet said.

She said she did not have information on ages and genders of the residents who died over the past few days.

The number of residents at the Williamstown facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased Sunday to 35, up from 33 as of Friday, she said.

Seven other tests remain pending, while there have been 16 negative results.

Berkshire also operates Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danvers, where one resident has died.

As of Sunday, 38 residents of the Danvers facility had tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 20 on Friday. The Massachusetts National Guard has been testing residents, she said, and there are 24 pending tests, while 17 others had negative results.

Residents who test positive are kept separate from others in the facility, she said.

According to the Department of Public Health, when someone tests positive for COVID-19 in a nursing home, an epidemiologist and nurse are assigned to monitor the facility and provide support.

Berkshire has been following guidelines issued by the US Centers for Disease Control, Gaudet said.

But those health guidelines, said State Representative John Barrett, a North Adams Democrat, weren’t enough.

“They are doing everything right in following the guidelines from the CDC and DPH, from day one,” Barrett said of Williamstown Commons. “But [the guidelines] were insufficient in stopping it.”

He said the need for testing all residents and workers inside nursing homes was made clear by the situation at AdviniaCare at Wilmington, where 51 of 98 patients tested positive while not showing symptoms.

“Every employee should be tested, as well as every patient who’s there. I think that what happened in Wilmington . . . is a clear indication that testing has to take place on everybody,” Barrett said. “This thing can explode.”

Across Massachusetts Sunday, there were 15 new deaths caused by the coronavirus, for a total of 231 people who have died from COVID-19, officials said. The overall number of positive cases in the state increased by 764, from about 11,700 to 12,000, according to officials.

Gregorio, the senior care association president, praised state officials for lowering the threshold for COVID-19 testing for long-term care facility residents.

She called for more testing programs with “quick turnaround” results, higher wages, and putting furloughed health employees to work immediately.

She also seeks better access to protective equipment for front-line health workers in long-term care facilities.

“We desperately need to support and give gratitude to our front-line caregivers who are working tirelessly to fight this virus and protect their residents,” Gregorio said.

Laura Crimaldi of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.