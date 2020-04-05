Two men who had been kayaking on the Ipswich River Sunday morning were rescued by first responders, pulled by ropes from under a bridge in Topsfield after falling into the water.

The men were in danger of being swept away by a strong current made more powerful by high water levels due to recent rains, according to Topsfield fire chief Jenifer Collins-Brown.

In a joint effort between the police and fire departments, first responders helped the men, one from Tyngsboro and one from Danvers, to safety near Boston Street around 8:30 am, according to Topsfield fire chief Jenifer Collins-Brown.