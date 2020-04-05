Two men who had been kayaking on the Ipswich River Sunday morning were rescued by first responders, pulled by ropes from under a bridge in Topsfield after falling into the water.
The men were in danger of being swept away by a strong current made more powerful by high water levels due to recent rains, according to Topsfield fire chief Jenifer Collins-Brown.
In a joint effort between the police and fire departments, first responders helped the men, one from Tyngsboro and one from Danvers, to safety near Boston Street around 8:30 am, according to Topsfield fire chief Jenifer Collins-Brown.
One kayaker, who Collins-Brown said looked to be in good condition, was transported to Beverly hospital while the other declined to be taken there. One officer suffered a non-life-threatening leg injury and was transported to a local hospital, according to Collins-Brown.
“It was a tedious, technical extrication. I’m glad no one else was hurt,” she said.
“Because it’s a narrowing of the river, in particular under that bridge, there was a strong current,” Collins-Brown said. “I’m sure that contributed to them losing their boats.”
