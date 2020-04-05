During a morning appearance on NBC10 Boston , Walsh was asked whether he’d consider instituting a curfew. He said such a measure is “certainly something that we’re discussing here at City Call.”

Walsh has regularly expressed frustration with people who are continuing to gather in public spaces despite a statewide stay-at-home advisory, and on Sunday he said the city may institute measures that go further.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Sunday morning that his administration is putting the finishing touches on a set of stricter rules for social distancing intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Boston.

“That’s the last resort, but we’re heading towards that,” the mayor added. He did not go into detail about what restrictions he is planning to announce Sunday.

Advertisement

The mayor said he was dismayed by reports that people were gathering in places including Castle Island and the Arnold Arboretum on Saturday as the weather improved. Walsh and other public officials have admonished people to keep their distance from one another to avoid transmitting the novel coronavirus.

He said he is confident that the city’s hospitals will be able to handle an expected surge in coronavirus patients in coming weeks, but he said that will only be true if people take measures to stem the increase in cases.

Walsh reiterated that young people are catching COVID-19, and that they can develop dangerous symptoms and pass along the illness to even more vulnerable loved ones.

“It affects everybody, and I still just scratch my head when I hear these stories,” Walsh said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.