I was dismayed to read that several Boston-area medical providers plan to make up revenue lost to the COVID 19 pandemic on the backs of front-line medical personnel (“Virus hits pay of doctors, medical staff,” Page A1, March 29). These hospital workers are taking extraordinary measures, at great personal sacrifice, to attenuate the spread of the virus; they should be spared monetary distress.

I wish the article had included the hospitals’ and medical practices’ financial status — how much profit they made last year, the size of their capital reserves, and how much they might receive from the $2 trillion spending bill. In a nutshell: Are the companies able to absorb these losses, which are probably temporary, without burdening their staff with pay cuts and unpaid furloughs? As for the top administrators who are making these harmful decisions, it would be good to know how much they are scaling back their own compensation packages.