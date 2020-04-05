Re “With shutdown, nature gets a chance to breathe” by David Abel (Page A1, March 29): We certainly appreciate reduced air pollution and less noise from reduced combustion engine vehicle use. Once this crisis passes, however, we will return to using our polluting vehicles and breathing dirtier air.

But we needn’t accept that. After this pandemic runs its course, we can use the Defense Production Act and tell our manufacturing companies to switch from ventilator production to producing electric vehicle charging stations instead. Then we can use a stimulus plan to install those stations throughout the country for a rapid transition to electric vehicle infrastructure. We can boost the economy by increasing production of these vehicles and subsidize their purchase to rapidly get combustion engines off the roads, resulting in much less air and noise pollution. We can reduce road traffic even more and produce and implement electric mass transit systems.