Every day, we see multiple stories of hospital and medical personnel risking their lives to treat those affected by the coronavirus. They are providing their services directly in harm’s way, often without the availability of adequate protective resources or equipment.

Some disagreement was expressed recently regarding the closure of the court system to protect lawyers, court personnel, litigants, and the overall legal profession from the virus (“Courts should not deny due process during pandemic,” Opinion, March 23; “Court limits set by SJC safeguard our rights while protecting our health,” Letters, March 27).

As is often the case, a middle ground could, and should, be enacted to accommodate the needs of the public, especially with the state advisory to stay home extended to May 4. For civil or criminal hearings scheduled or requested during that time, rather than automatically postpone the case, counsel should be required to confer to determine whether they can agree on a postponement. If that is not possible, a telephone conference should be scheduled with the clerk, who, in conjunction with the judge, would determine whether an immediate hearing, substantive or otherwise, is needed. If so, at least a telephone hearing could be held unless appearances in court were required.