Tom Dempsey, known for his NFL-record setting 63-yard field goal, a mark that stood for 43 years, died Saturday at 73 from coronavirus-related complications, according to the New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune.

Dempsey, who was born without toes on his right foot and used a special kicking shoe, played 11 seasons with the Saints, Eagles, Rams, Houston Oilers, and Bills. His 63-yard field goal came on Nov. 8, 1970, to give the Saints a 19-17 win over the Lions as time expired. The record was matched by Jason Elam, Sebastian Janikowski, David Akers, Graham Gano, and Brett Maher. Current Lions kicker Matt Prater broke the record with a 64-yarder in 2013 when he played for the Broncos. Dempsey was also a Pro Bowl selection in 1969 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.