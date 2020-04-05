This statement was provided by Massachusetts Hockey regarding the Globe’s reporting on the Assabet Valley youth hockey program:

As a volunteer-based governing body and an affiliate of USA Hockey, Massachusetts Hockey provides youth hockey players the opportunity to participate in a safe, structured environment. Any allegations of misconduct received by Massachusetts Hockey are taken seriously as the safety of Massachusetts Hockey participants is of paramount importance. Although Massachusetts Hockey will not comment on the specifics of any particular disciplinary matter, Massachusetts Hockey has long had systems in place to protect youth hockey players through a disciplinary and grievance procedure available to all participants and their families.