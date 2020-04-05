William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races and had nothing to show for his gaming skills. The third time out, he got the win. Byron easily won the iRacing event Sunday at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR would have been really racing before the coronavirus pandemic caused sports to shut down. “Some things are different, but a lot of things are similar and this is a racetrack I’ve always enjoyed coming to,” Byron said. “It’s fun to have some pressure on iRacing; I usually just run it to have some fun and get better.” NASCAR changed the format this week and started with single-car qualifying to set the field for a pair of 50-lap heat races. Those heat races determined the starting order. Byron started from the pole and was never challenged. Bubba Wallace appeared to “rage quit” the race after an incident with in-race reporter Clint Bowyer . “That’s why I don’t take this [crap] serious. Peace out,” Wallace said on his gaming stream. After fans ripped him on Twitter, he laughed at how seriously some are taking iRacing with his response. “I ruined so many peoples day by quitting ... a video game,” he wrote. Blue-Emu, one of Wallace’s sponsors, was apparently not pleased. “Bye bye Bubba. We’re interested in drivers, not quitters,” said a tweet on the account of the topical pain reliever cream. The company added a second tweet using the image of Donald Trump uttering his “You’re Fired” catchphrase from “The Apprentice.” Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson fired his spotter less than 20 laps into the race after falsely being told he was clear of another car, only to crash. Erik Jones had internet issues that caused him to miss qualifying, and Daniel Suarez was parked for the second consecutive week and was joined this time by Kyle Larson after the two tangled on track. Hendrick Motorsports became the first team to actively involve its sponsors in the virtual racing by having Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman live conference with guests who would typically get a pre-race visit with the drivers in a hospitality suite at the track. The iRacing has been a savior for the motorsports industry — IndyCar launched a series a week after NASCAR, and Saturday’s second race was aired on NBC Sports — and NASCAR’s first two televised events both set eSports records. More than 1 million people watched last week when Fox made the race available to affiliates and also aired it nationally on its cable channel. Rita Wilson , who along with husband Tom Hanks recovered from the new coronavirus, sang the national anthem from her home in California. The invocation was done by 12-time Bristol winner Darrell Waltrip , and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley gave the command for drivers to start their (virtual) engines from WrestleMania.

Texas hires women’s coach

The University of Texas moved quickly to hire a new women’s basketball coach, luring Vic Schaefer away from powerhouse Mississippi State. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the move by tweeting a picture of himself with Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook’em Horns” hand signal. The move comes just two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston, who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 four times. Aston had reached the end of her contract and it was not renewed. Schaefer will inherit a Texas program that went 19-11 last season but will lose four of its top six scorers next season. Schaefer, 59, was 221-62 at Mississippi State and the Bulldogs lost in the NCAA Tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018. Mississippi State was 27-6 and ranked No. 9 before last season was cut short and the tournament canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also led Mississippi State to one of the greatest upsets in women’s basketball history when the team beat UConn in the Final Four in 2017, ending the Huskies 111-game winning streak. He was set to make $1.65 million at Mississippi State next season. Details of his Texas contract, which will have to be approved by the school’s Board of Regents, were not immediately released.

Hagans leaving Kentucky for NBA

Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility. He said in a statement the “time is now” to pursue his dream of playing professionally. The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and became one of the country’s best point guards this past season. However, his time at Kentucky ended in controversy as he argued with forward Nick Richards and coach John Calipari and reportedly refused to re-enter in the second half of a home loss to Tennessee. Calipari downplayed the incident afterward. Hagans then requested time away from the team for personal reasons and did not travel to the season finale at Florida. He was expected to return for the Wildcats at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, but that event and the NCAA Tournament were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.Miscellany

Panthers to build practice facility in S.C.

The Carolina Panthers spent more than $16 million to buy the land for its new practice facility in South Carolina, according to property records. The NFL team wrapped up the deal to buy 240 acres near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on March 27, according to the York County records obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill. The company representing the Panthers, GT Real Estate Holdings, also bought the Waterford Golf Club on March 13. South Carolina offered about $115 million in incentives to get the Panthers to move their practices and team headquarters from North Carolina. The team will continue to play its games 15 miles to the north in Charlotte, North Carolina. Panthers COO Mark Hart told economic development leaders at a retreat in Rock Hill last year the facility should open in 2022 and he expects players and coaches to move nearby . . . Dougie Morgan, the former Scotland rugby union captain and head coach, died in an Edinburgh hospital on Saturday night, Scottish Rugby said. Morgan was capped 21 times for Scotland between 1973 and 1978. After retiring, Morgan moved into coaching and became Scotland head coach in the 1993-94 season. During his tenure, Scotland reached the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa and posted their first victory over France in Paris in 26 years. In its statement, the governing body said Morgan “had been ill for some time.” He was 73.