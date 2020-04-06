Melinda Lopez’s 'Mala’ to be shown on WGBH 2

“Mala,’’ a solo play written and performed by Boston dramatist Melinda Lopez that was inspired by caring for her mother in the last year of the mother’s life, will be broadcast this Thursday at 10 p.m. on WGBH 2 and YouTube TV.

In my review of the 2016 premiere at ArtsEmerson, I described “Mala’’ as a “piercingly honest, exquisitely moving’’ play that “combines the intimacy of a deeply personal story with the ‘Yep, been there’ universality of experiences and emotions that most of us have had.’’

After winning the 2017 Elliot Norton Award for outstanding new script from the Boston Theater Critics Association, “Mala’’ was presented by the Huntington Theatre Company in 2018, again starring Lopez, again directed by David Dower. One of those performances was recorded by WGBH. Following Thursday’s broadcast of that performance, WGBH will host a pre-recorded online discussion between Lopez and Dower at www.ArtsEmersonBlog.org.