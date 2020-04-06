Trump says US has deal with 3M on masks for coronavirus fight

President Trump said his administration reached a deal with manufacturer 3M Co. to produce about 55.5 million masks a month for US health-care workers and others fighting coronavirus.

“So the 3M saga ends very happily,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Monday.

Trump has said he invoked the Defense Production Act to ban the export of supplies needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic —triggering a fight with 3M and allies including Canada. He’s used the act and his public pulpit to excoriate companies he sees as not fully cooperating with the government’s efforts to fight the virus.