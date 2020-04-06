Krasinski once again started the show by highlighting good news around the world this week, including the story of Robert Kraft acquiring masks from China.

John Krasinski kept the good vibes going with another episode of his YouTube show “Some Good News,” featuring a shout-out to the Patriots , new weatherman Robert De Niro, and a reunited cast of “Hamilton” performing over video chat.

“Over 1 million N95 medical masks were delivered on the New England Patriots’ plane,” Krasinski said, before switching to his Boston accent. “Listen, I know you had something to do with this, Tom Brady, and even though you ripped my heart straight out of my chest a few weeks ago, by God, you put it right back in with this beautiful act of kindness.”

The episode also featured a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from Robert De Niro.

“And now for a check on the weather, we go to meteorologist Robert De Niro,” Krasinski said. “Bob, how’s the weather looking?”

“Looks, uh, looks pretty good,” De Niro deadpanned, standing in a nondescript outdoor space.

The big surprise of the show came in the second half, When Krasinski welcomed 9-year-old girl named Aubrey, a “Hamilton” superfan who had missed her shot to see the hit musical because of the coronavirus.

Not only did Krasinski, flanked by wife Emily Blunt, promise to fly Aubrey and her mom to New York to see the show on Broadway in the future, he also recruited “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members like Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, and Christopher Jackson to perform opening song “Alexander Hamilton” over video chat.

“If you can’t go to ‘Hamilton,’ we’re bringing ‘Hamilton’ to you,” Krasinski said, as the cast finished singing.