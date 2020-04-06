You’re in Week Four of pandemic isolation. Or is it Week Five? Who can remember?
That means you might be feeling more anxious and scared. Let’s not forget bored.
Maybe that’s why I keep getting Love Letters advice column questions from people who want to make contact with an ex.
It’s not just the readers — my friends are asking too.
Most of the time, I tell them not to reach out to lovers from their past. If it wasn’t a smart idea to send a message to an ex eight weeks ago, it’s probably not a good idea now.
There are some exceptions to that rule, of course.
For them — and for you — we at Love Letters made a handy flow chart you can save to your phone, share with friends, cut out and put on your fridge, or carry to bed with you so you don’t make a mistake at 2 a.m.
If you’re sending a note to anyone at 2 a.m., it should be me — at loveletters@globe.com.
Design by Jason Lederman @thecolorblindfilmmaker. Contributions from Jenna Cirbo and Devin Smith.
Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.