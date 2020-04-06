While enchanted by Hawaii, she was the quintessential Rhode Islander, through and through.

Helen Fowler fell in love with Don Ho’s signature song when she took a trip to Hawaii in 1975, just before turning 50. The trip -- which she dubbed “Hawaii Five-0” -- marked the first time she had ever been on an airplane.

One of eight children born to a French-Canadian family in the Olneyville section of Providence, she worked in the jewelry industry while raising three daughters, most of the time as a single mother.

She savored the taste of what she called “all that good Rhode Island food” -- a Wimpy Skippy spinach pie at Caserta Pizzeria on Federal Hill, clam cakes and chowder from Iggy’s at Oakland Beach, or hot wieners from Olneyville New York System -- served “all the way,” with the full condiment complement of meat sauce, mustard, onion, and a sprinkle of celery salt.

While she endured hardships earlier in life, she enjoyed travel later in life, going on cruises into her 90s.

All the while, “Tiny Bubbles” served as her anthem, embodying her effervescent essence.

“As the song goes, it made her happy and it made her feel fine,” her obituary read. “She lived that philosophy throughout her life.”

Fowler, 94 -- who lived for many years in Johnston, R.I., before moving to Naples, Fla. -- died in Florida on March 31 from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. She had recently returned from a Caribbean cruise.

She was born on July 28, 1925, to Eugene and Mary Dandeneau in Olneyville. In this, the most Catholic of states, her family attended Our Lady of Lourdes -- then known as “the French church” to distinguish it from the nearby “Italian church” and the “Polish church.”

On their baptismal certificates, she and her three sisters were all named Marie, and all four of her brothers were named Joseph. So they went by their middle names: Helen, Irene, Rose, Doris, Willie, Dan, Peter, and Louis.

She married and had three daughters -- Sandra, Sheila, and Lori -- and ended up getting divorced.

“It is also important to note that Helen did a wonderful job raising three daughters largely as a single parent,” her obituary read.

She worked up to 60 hours a week at a jewelry factory on Atwells Avenue, in Providence, putting the clasps on 18-inch gold chains and preparing them for shipment. She never learned to drive, so she walked or took the bus to work.

While she never drove a mile, she ended up traveling the world. The turning point came when she won a trip to Hawaii in a raffle. By the time she returned, “Tiny Bubbles” was her favorite song, and she was itching to see more of the world.

Along with her extended family, she began making annual trips to Italy. She resisted the idea of going on a cruise: Her father had drowned when she was a teenager, and she’d always been afraid of water.

But then she got throat cancer, and after withstanding 35 bouts of radiation treatment, she figured she could handle a cruise.

So she set off for Bermuda. “And from that point on, she was a cruiser,” said her oldest daughter, Sandra Amalfitano.

After the Blizzard of ’78, she moved into an in-law apartment, living downstairs from Sandra and her husband, Louis Amalfitano, in Johnston. Three years ago, they sold the house in Johnston and began living full-time in Naples, Fla.

But they often returned to Rhode Island to see relatives. Her obituary said, “Her greatest joy was her great-granddaughter and namesake, Helen Roberts, of North Providence, R.I., affectionately known to the family has Helen II (H2)." H2 is now 2 years old.

The obituary, printed in The Providence Journal, described Helen Fowler as “a naturally gregarious person” who “made friends everywhere she went and enjoyed her life.”

When she went on cruises, she often made friends with the ship’s officers and staff, recalled her son-in-law, Milan T. Azar, a Johnston lawyer married to her youngest daughter, Lori Fowler. “They’d ask what she attributes her longevity to, and she’d hold up whatever she was drinking at the time -- wine or champagne,” he said.

Tiny bubbles.

Azar said his mother-in-law would always “salute” the day -- raising a toast to Friday or Saturday, for example. “And invariably, when we would go on cruises, the next thing you know, the head of food service would send a bottle of champagne to her cabin,” he said.

On March 8, she took a cruise with a group of seven, including her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Louis Amalfitano, and a friend who was celebrating her 75th birthday. The ship headed to Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and Tortola, but they never left the ship.

Their friend’s husband developed a headache and thought the air conditioning in his cabin might have given him a crick in his neck. After the cruise ended on March 15, his condition deteriorated. He tested positive for COVID-19 and wound up on a respirator.

By March 26, Helen Fowler was not eating. She would cut food into little pieces, but she couldn’t get the food down. She didn’t have a fever or cough, but she was growing weaker.

Wearing pajamas and a housecoat, she managed to make it down the stairs of her second-floor carriage house, and Sandra took her to a triage tent at the local hospital. Sandra let the nurse know that her mother was named Helen, though her paperwork said “Marie.”

Two days later -- on Saturday, March 28 -- the Florida Department of Health called to say that Helen Fowler had tested positive for COVID-19.

She died three days later, on Tuesday, March 31.

In her final hours, a woman who had cherished her family, who had thrived in the company of others, remained alone to ensure that her loved ones did not get infected.

“The quarantine made it difficult for everybody,” Azar said. “We wanted to be with her at that time.”

But Sandra Almafitano said hospice workers provided a measure of comfort, ensuring that her mother was not in pain, that she died in peace.

“They told me they opened a window and let a breeze come in,” Sandra said. “She always liked the blue sky. They said she looked out the window and just passed.”

Helen had decided beforehand that she did not want to be intubated. “She always said, 'If I can’t have a full life, I don’t want to have any life,’ ” Sandra recalled.

She also had decided that she wanted to be cremated. Her ashes will be placed in a biodegradable box and taken at least three nautical miles from the shore in Tampa, Fla.

“My mother’s final resting place will be at sea,” Sandra said.

The family is planning a memorial service for July 18 -- what would have been her 95th birthday.

Sandra Amalfitano, 73, and her husband Louis, 77, remain symptom-free but under quarantine.

On Tuesday night, they joined a video conference with a circle of relatives logging via iPhone from Florida, Virginia, Providence, North Providence, and Johnston. The group included Helen Fowler’s three daughters, two son-in-laws, three grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

They raised their glasses and toasted the “wonderful life” of Helen Fowler. They raised their glasses to “salute” the day. And H2 raised her milk cup.

In Johnston, Lori Fowler picked out a song for her mother.

“Alexa,” she said. “Play ‘Tiny Bubbles.’ ”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com