This week’s Ocean State Innovators conversation is with Matt Tortora, co-founder and CEO of WhatsGood , a Providence-based e-commerce company that provides an online market for local food.

Question: How much has business increased since people started staying home amid the COVID-19 epidemic? And what are the most popular items that people are ordering?

A: Sales are up about 600 percent since mid-March. It was like a switch flipped. Orders doubled, doubled again, and then doubled again -- literally overnight. There are a few factors: I think it’s mainly because the places people usually shop feel unsafe to a lot of folks. Also, customers tell us that the delivery services offered by larger retailers can involve long waits and many products are unavailable. But order accuracy is something we’ve always had at the top of our priorities. Popular items are pastured beef, eggs, pork, chicken, and greens.

Q: When did you launch WhatsGood and what gave you the idea?

A: We started WhatsGood in 2015 to solve our problem with sourcing locally in the food service industry. I was a chef, and I wanted to create a streamlined way to order from all of my available local food producers, with the same efficiency as placing an order with my broadline distributor. We pivoted to include direct-to-consumer sales when my wife and I realized how much time we spent shopping at farmers’ markets and picking up food from local farms in community-supported agriculture programs. Online grocery shopping was just becoming a thing here in the United States, so we launched our first deliveries here in Rhode Island in March 2017.

Q: How does WhatsGood work? What is the technology involved?

A: It’s an online local-food marketplace that uses a warehouse-less distribution system. We use “just-in-time” methods to aggregate orders placed with all of the vendors in a given geographic area on the same day that we perform deliveries. You can order any day and any time from our WhatsGood mobile app or your web browser at www.sourcewhatsgood.com. Many of our vendors are harvesting and packing orders on the same day they are delivered. During a two-hour window, vendors meet us at our aggregation sites, where we take all of the orders they’ve received and consolidate them into one single order for the customer. Then we deploy delivery drivers who run routes of 15 to 30 deliveries each.

Q: How has the coronavirus outbreak affected farmers and farmers’ markets in Rhode Island?

A: New restrictions and directives from the governor’s office and public health officials have closed many city and state farmers’ markets. Many winter markets have moved outdoors and have taken a lot of precautions, but reports from vendors are that it’s a struggle for them to feel safe. It seems to be a fluid thing, changing every week. For the most part, many are trying to operate the way they always have. It’s valiant and honorable.

Q: How many people work at WhatsGood right now? And are you hiring more to fill the increase in demand?

A: We had about six full-time and four part-time drivers, but in the last few weeks we’ve hired more than a dozen more. It’s unprecedented. We have been breaking records every day for the past two weeks. We need all the drivers, packers, and pickers we can get to help keep up with the demand of serving the community. Please shoot us an e-mail at jobs@sourcewhatsgood.com if you are out of work, healthy, and eager to help support your neighbors.

Q: Are any precautions taken to ensure that the food and the delivery people are protected from the coronavirus?

A: Of course. Our entire team wears masks and gloves. Hand washing is a must and happens anytime we change gloves. Our delivery drivers are instructed to leave orders on front porches, touch nothing, and have no physical contact with customers. We use sheets to cover vehicle floors and wash them after each run. In the past, we used reusable totes and ice packs, egg cartons, and other containers, and our drivers picked them up from customers on their next delivery. But that all has stopped 100 percent.

