Endangered right whales spotted in Cape Cod Bay as spring feeding season begins

Diana Brown McCloy, a spokeswoman for the aquarium, said researchers had to cancel recent whale monitoring trips in the bay but are still cataloging any whale sightings they hear about.

The right whales live in shallow waters off the southeastern United States during late fall and winter, the aquarium said. After pregnant whales give birth to their calves while living with juvenile and male whales in the region during those months, the whales migrate to Cape Cod Bay during the spring to feed before heading further north.

Endangered North Atlantic right whales have been spotted feeding off of Massachusetts’ coast in recent weeks, a sign that spring is finally here, according to researchers at the New England Aquarium

“In a time when so much is changing around us, I find the appearance of right whales feeding in these waters as they have for hundreds, if not thousands, of years reassuring. Some ancient behaviors remain,” said Philip Hamilton, a research scientist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the aquarium.

The whales chow down on extremely dense and rich blooms of zooplankton while stopped in Cape Cod Bay, the aquarium said.

“The plankton patches are so dense that you can often see dozens of right whales at a time forcing their massive open mouths through the water as they feed,” Hamilton said.

There are thought to be less than 409 right whales alive today, the aquarium said. Hundreds of years of commercial whaling nearly wiped out the species and entanglements in fishing gear, being struck by vessels, and the effects of climate change are constant threats to the whales, the aquarium said.

The aquarium’s right whale team has been tracking right whales and updating the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog for 40 years. The catalog contains images of right whales in the region that were taken by more than 500 people.

Researchers use the cataloged photographs to identify a whale’s markings and any human-related injuries it might have sustained to track where the whale has been. The aquarium said this helps researchers find out where threats to whales exist.

If you see a right whale, stay at least 500 yards away from it and call NOAA’s sighting hotline at 866-755-6622 or use the WhaleAlert app on your phone to report the sighting. You can also submit any photos of right whales to the aquarium through the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog’s website.

