Four more veterans die at Holyoke home

It was not clear whether the most recent deaths were linked to coronavirus.

At least 18 of the deceased have tested positive for the coronavirus, and tests are pending for three other veterans. Another 59 veterans and 31 staff members have contracted the virus.

Four more veterans died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke over the weekend, bringing the death toll at the elder care facility to 25 since March 24, state officials said Monday.

The Soldiers’ Home accommodates roughly 250 Massachusetts veterans — one-third of whom are 90 or older and require substantial care.

Last week, the Globe reported that the outbreak was initially kept secret, even as casualties mounted. The home has struggled with understaffing and mismanagement that state officials did little to address in the past five years, even as the medical needs of residents became far more complex, the Globe has reported.

The facility’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was placed on paid administrative leave when the outbreak was brought to the attention of local and state officials. Val Liptak, a registered nurse and chief executive of Western Massachusetts Hospital, has assumed responsibility for the home.

The state has hired attorney Mark Pearlstein, a former federal prosecutor, to oversee an independent investigation into the home and the events that led to the outbreak.

The National Guard arrived at the Soldiers’ Home early last week to help expedite coronavirus testing, distribute personal protective equipment, and relieve overburdened nurses. State officials said Monday that additional nursing staff will be trained in infection control by the UMass Nursing School Faculty and brought in to help care for residents.

