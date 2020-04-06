Harvard University president Larry Bacow, recovered from coronavirus along with his wife, says they’re ‘feeling much better'

The school leader said he and his wife, Adele, are “feeling much better” and have recovered.

Bacow’s remarks were published in the Harvard Gazette, which is operated by the school’s public affairs staff.

Harvard University President Larry Bacow and his wife are feeling “much better” after contracting the coronavirus last month, he told a school publication Monday.

“We were very fortunate,” Bacow, 68, told the Gazette. “We never experienced any of the respiratory problems that sent so many people to the hospital. For us, this felt a lot like the flu. Not fun, but certainly not life-threatening, at least in our case.”

Bacow said he and his wife’s symptoms both included a cough, which progressed to fever and chills. He also had whole-body muscle aches, he told the Gazette. He had announced on March 24 that he and his spouse had tested positive.

“Everything hurt,” he told the Gazette Monday. “I felt like I was 120 years old almost overnight. And then lethargy — just how you feel when you have the flu.”

He also described initially being caught off guard by the diagnosis.

“Well, we’d been very, very careful, and I was a little bit surprised, in truth, because Adele and I had not seen anyone except each other for close to 10 days before we started experiencing symptoms,” Bacow said. “We were completely isolated in the house.”

Bacow and his wife had taken such stringent precautions, he said, in part because he lives with an autoimmune condition that makes him highly susceptible to any type of infection.

“And when we tested positive I thought, ‘This is going to be interesting,’ ” Bacow told the Gazette. “I was also worried about being able to discharge my responsibilities. When I was at Tufts, I had gotten quite ill in 2004 when my autoimmune condition was first diagnosed, and I had had to take a month off of work. I realized that I needed to look after my own health. I wasn’t good to anybody if I wasn’t healthy.”

He said his team at the school “didn’t miss a beat and filled in behind me and just kept everything moving forward in my absence.”

Bacow kept in regular touch with school officials through email and phone during his illness, he said, and he and his wife were moved by the outpouring of support they received.

“We must have received a thousand responses, from students, faculty, staff, and alumni, in some cases from all over the world,” Bacow said. “We were both quite touched by the response.”

And, he told the publication, seeing a television news report of his health status was somewhat surreal.

“What was a little strange was lying in bed sick watching CNN, if I recall correctly, and having them report on me being sick,” Bacow said. “That was a bit of an out-of-body experience. Once it made the national news, we started hearing from old friends and family from around the country and around the world.”

Bacow also elaborated on the university’s decision in early March to move classes to online learning and urge students not to return to campus following spring break amid the pandemic.

“With spring break coming up, we were concerned that if we did not act quickly our students would disperse and likely come into close proximity with other young people in various parts of the world, and that when they returned to campus we could face a full-blown outbreak here,” Bacow told the publication.

He said he had expected the decision to prompt some initial pushback.

“I knew that we would be criticized by some for possibly acting prematurely,” Bacow said. " ... But if we waited too long to respond, that cost was likely going to be measured in human life. And so the decision actually wasn’t that difficult. Implementing it was. ... We also recognized that by acting quickly we might make it easier for other institutions that were faced with similar decisions, but without access to the same expertise that we were blessed with, to act quickly as well."













