Police in Leicester are trying to identify a woman who allegedly sprayed Lysol into a Walmart employee’s face on March 27.

According to a Facebook post by police, the woman assaulted the Walmart worker with disinfectant after she was informed that there was a limit on the number of Lysol cans that she could purchase. The woman responded by spraying the cashier in the eyes with the Lysol, then completed her purchase and left in a vehicle that was believed to be an Uber.