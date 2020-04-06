No additional deaths in the state were reported Monday. Ten people across the state have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Shah said.

Of the total cases, 158 patients have fully recovered, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC. Ninety-two patients have been hospitalized at some point.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 29 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s total to 499 cases, officials said.

No new counties have been found to have cases of community transmission, Shah said. Two counties in Maine — Cumberland and York — have been found to have community transmission.

Of Maine’s 16 countries, 15 have reported at least one case of the coronavirus, Shah said. Only Piscataquis has not reported any cases.

Currently, the Maine CDC can perform over 3,000 tests, Shah said. Test results received from LabCorp are in the process of being distributed by the CDC.

Personal protective equipment, or PPE, “a vital resource in short supply,” is being distributed across the state by the CDC, Shah said. On Monday, the CDC will pull about 75 orders of PPE from inventory for shipment Tuesday. Fifty-five orders of PPE will be pulled Tuesday for shipment the following day.

Shah said the CDC is focusing distribution efforts on congregate facilities, including long-term care, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities, citing large-scale outbreaks across the country as the primary reason.

About 109,000 pieces of PPE were delivered across the state Friday, Shah said.

Throughout Maine, there are over 300 ICU beds, 120 of which are available, Shah said. There are over 320 ventilators, with 268 available. Available alternative ventilators, which were approved by the FDA for use for critically ill patients, total nearly 200.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.