A 21-year-old man was arrested after he threatened his neighbor with a BB gun during an argument, prompting a SWAT team response in Roslindale Sunday morning, police said.

Around 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun by Ridge Street, Boston police said in a statement. Officers were told that a man, later identified as Christian Roman, of Roslindale, had threatened his neighbor with a silver and black gun during an argument. After the incident, Roman retreated to his home on Brown Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers and SWAT team members set up a perimeter around Roman’s home, officials said. As they waited for more units to arrive, officers convinced Roman to step out of his home. Officers patted him down and found nothing.