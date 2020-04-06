A 21-year-old man was arrested after he threatened his neighbor with a BB gun during an argument, prompting a SWAT team response in Roslindale Sunday morning, police said.
Around 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person with a gun by Ridge Street, Boston police said in a statement. Officers were told that a man, later identified as Christian Roman, of Roslindale, had threatened his neighbor with a silver and black gun during an argument. After the incident, Roman retreated to his home on Brown Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers and SWAT team members set up a perimeter around Roman’s home, officials said. As they waited for more units to arrive, officers convinced Roman to step out of his home. Officers patted him down and found nothing.
The house, which had several people in it, was cleared by the SWAT team before officers searched for evidence, officials said. They found a silver and black Umarex 4.5mm .177-caliber BB gun inside the home. Roman was placed into custody on scene.
Roman is facing one count of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, officials said. He will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
