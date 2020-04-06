A man believed to be in his mid-30′s was killed after his car crashed into a tree along Route 24 in Randolph on Sunday, and police are investigating if a mattress in the roadway contributed to the crash, according to State Police.
Police responded to reports of a mattress being on the highway, and a vehicle that went off the road, just past Exit 20 on Route 24 northbound around 8:20 p.m., according to a statement from State Police. After troopers removed the mattress, they found a sedan had gone off the road nearby and hit a tree. The driver, who was alone in the car, died from his injuries.
Authorities are investigating the crash and have not determined whether the mattress in the road was a contributing factor.
Police said they are working to identify the driver and will release his name after notifying next of kin.
The scene is still active and being investigated, but the road was open as of Sunday night, State Police said.