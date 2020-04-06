A man believed to be in his mid-30′s was killed after his car crashed into a tree along Route 24 in Randolph on Sunday, and police are investigating if a mattress in the roadway contributed to the crash, according to State Police.

Police responded to reports of a mattress being on the highway, and a vehicle that went off the road, just past Exit 20 on Route 24 northbound around 8:20 p.m., according to a statement from State Police. After troopers removed the mattress, they found a sedan had gone off the road nearby and hit a tree. The driver, who was alone in the car, died from his injuries.