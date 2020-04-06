A Mattapan resident and a firefighter were hospitalized and a total of four residents were displaced following a fire at a multi-unit building Sunday night, officials said.
The fire in the four-story building at 20 Fairlawn Ave. was reported shortly after 7 p.m., said Brian Alkins, Boston Fire Department spokesman.
The fire, which firefighters put out in about twenty minutes, ravaged the second floor apartment, where a resident who was unable to evacuate was carried down, Alkins said.
“Firefighters administered oxygen to the person while EMS arrived,” he said.
The resident as well as a firefighter were taken to a hospital for injuries not yet known.
Advertisement
The first-floor apartment suffered water damage, displacing three more residents. Damages were estimated at about $100,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.