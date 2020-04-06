A Mattapan resident and a firefighter were hospitalized and a total of four residents were displaced following a fire at a multi-unit building Sunday night, officials said.

The fire in the four-story building at 20 Fairlawn Ave. was reported shortly after 7 p.m., said Brian Alkins, Boston Fire Department spokesman.

The fire, which firefighters put out in about twenty minutes, ravaged the second floor apartment, where a resident who was unable to evacuate was carried down, Alkins said.