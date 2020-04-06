N.H. murder victim found off highway in 1969 identified as Vermont man

Morris, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office, was a native of Barre, Vt.who was shot to death. Officials say Morris’ killer and a motive for the slaying remain unknown, but the investigation is ongoing.

New Hampshire authorities said Monday that Morris is the murder victim whose body was found on Aug 7, 1969, in a watery pit along the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Salem, N.H. His identity was an unsolved mystery until this year.

Authorities say that Morris was released from the Vermont state prison system on May 9, 1969, and spent time in Boston during June before heading to Glastonbury, Conn., that July. He was last seen in Burlington, Vt. on July 25, 1969, before his body was found later that summer.

Morris, who was known as Skip, was 30 years old at the time of his death.

In 1969, detectives did take his fingerprints as part of the murder investigation but were not able to match it to any existing record, in part because fingerprints were kept on paper and could only be confirmed by a manual examination of records, authorities said.

In 2012, New Hampshire investigators exhumed the remains and conducted a forensic examination that included an autopsy.The new round of testing determined he had been shot in the head six times and that he had broken his leg and had a metal plate installed while a child. A new set of fingerprints was also collected.

But the new information - especially about the childhood injury and fingerprints - did not help authorities give the murder victim a name despite repeated attempts. The investigation included submitting a DNA Profile to the FBI’s DNA database and trying to make a genetic connection through the database of lost relatives maintained by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS.)

No matches were found and an effort last year on the 50th anniversary of the murder to learn the victim’s identity with a facial reconstruction ended without any new ileads.

It fell to the patient work of Timothy Jackson, a New Hampshire State Police criminalist, who eventually matched Morris’ fingerprint to historic records, prosecutors said. Interviews with his family led to the confirmation that Winston had suffered a broken leg as a child and had a metal plate implanted by surgeons.

Morris’ family - who had tried over the years to locate him by contacting law enforcement, the Salvation Army and the Unsolved Mysteries television show - did not want to discuss the findings by authorities, the attorney general’s office said.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.