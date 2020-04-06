An employee at the Stop & Shop in Norwell has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson said Sunday.

The employee will not return to work until health officials are sure the person is no longer contagious, spokesperson Maria Fruci said. Other employees who have been in close contact with the individual were also asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, she said.

All surfaces inside the store, located at 468 Washington St., have been sanitized according to guidelines from state and federal public health officials.