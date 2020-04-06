Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manchester, N.H., the state attorney general’s office announced Sunday evening.
Manchester police responded to an incident on Lake Shore Road around 6 p.m., the department said in a tweet.
No officers were physically injured, Manchester police said.
On 4/5/20 at approx 6pm Manchester Police responded to Lake Shore Rd. There are few details at this time, but there was an incident that led to an officer involved shooting. Officers are uninjured and the incident remains under investigation. AG’s Office has been notified. pic.twitter.com/hxyfICA8hI— Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) April 5, 2020
Neither the Manchester Police Department nor the attorney general’s office had further details on Sunday evening.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.