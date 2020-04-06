R.I. tops 1,000 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Raimondo also said two more people have died from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 27.

Governor Gina Raimondo said Monday that Rhode Island had its largest single-day increase in coronavirus infections with 160 new confirmed cases. The state now has 1,082 total cases.

PROVIDENCE - This is what it looks like to go up the curve.

“I’ve said all along these numbers are going to continue to go up,” Raimondo said during an afternoon press conference. “They’re not cause for alarm, they are certainly not cause for panic. They’re very consistent with what we are expecting, and I expect every day for the numbers to continue to increase for many weeks.”

Advertisement

Raimondo did not announce any new regulations for residents on Monday, but she continued to urge people to stay inside unless they grocery shopping or doing other essential activities.

Raimondo also called CVS Health’s announcement Monday that it would begin offering free coronavirus testing in the parking lot at Twin River casino in Lincoln a “game changer” for the state. CVS will administer 1,000 tests a day, and results will be available in as little as 30 minutes.

The state is also administering approximately 1,000 tests day, so the state has doubled its testing capacity overnight, Raimondo said.

“We were the first in the country to get this out," Raimondo said. "At 2,000 tests a day, we have some of the testing per capita in America.”

We’ll have minute-by-minute updates when the press conference begins, so keep refreshing this page.

Governor Raimondo said two more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 27.

The state is now up to 1,082 cases after 160 more infections were confirmed overnight.

Raimondo says CVS Health’s decision to provide free rapid drive-through testing in Rhode Island has doubled the number of tests being administered in the state. The state is now up to 2,000 a day.

Raimondo says you can sign up for testing at CVS.com. You do not need to have a doctor’s note, but you should have symptoms.

Raimondo said drive-through testing at URI, RIC, and CCRI still requires a doctor’s referral. Testing is free as well.

Raimondo encourages people to continue keeping a daily log of every person they come into contact with. She said it will help with contract tracing.

Raimondo says independent contractors will be eligible for unemployment insurance beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. She says everyone who has been laid off will also get an additional $600 a week on top of what unemployment normally pays.

Dr. James McDonald from the Rhode Island Department said 10 people affiliated with Golden Crest in North Providence have now died.

Dr. McDonald says it’s important to be careful about Hydroxychloroquine, a potential treatment for the disease. He says some Rhode Island patients have received the medication, along with others.

Raimondo says she did travel to a few stores on Sunday to make sure they were following her rules around large gatherings. She said she did not see anyone violating the regulations.

Raimondo said she believes the peak of cases in Rhode Island could be anywhere between mid-April to mid-May.

Raimondo says the state is tracking people through cell phone data.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.