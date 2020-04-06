Speaking with his wife, Lauren Birchfield Kennedy at his side, Congressman Kennedy described Maeve Fahey Kennedy Townsend , 41, and her son, Gideon, as “two of our brightest lights in our family” who “have gone.”

As authorities continued their search Monday for a granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and her 8-year-old son, who went missing in a canoe Thursday in Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, a somber Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III posted a moving video tribute to his relatives, who are now presumed dead.

Meanwhile Lauren Moses, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Natural Resources Police, said Monday via e-mail that her department and "allied agencies, are currently searching for the two missing canoers.”

Speaking softly in his video message posted to Twitter, Congressman Kennedy remembered Maeve Kennedy Townsend as “my cousin closest in age who I looked up to,” and who convinced him to join the Peace Corps as a younger man. She was, he said, an “incredibly vibrant young woman” and an “extraordinary mom,” and her son Gideon was a “sparkling, beautiful 8-year-old.”

“And the pain hurts,” the congressman said. “We will be missing them for a long, long time.”

He also thanked the many people who have reached out to his family to offer condolences.

“And as difficult as these times are, we know that those memories will be a blessing, and the joy that they brought to so many will ensure that their spirit and legacy lives on,” he said.

Kennedy and his wife noted that his cousin shared a poem with relatives the day before she and her son went missing, and Birchfield Kennedy read the piece, entitled “When This Is Over" by Laura Kelly Fanucci, during the video message.

The poem concludes with the lines “When this ends/may we find/that we have become/more like the people/we wanted to be/we were called to be/we hoped to be/and may we stay/that way - better/for each other/because of the worst.”

Birchfield Kennedy added, “Thank you for the love and support. And in these next few days, we’ll be remembering Maeve and Gideon and the special words she shared with us before they passed.”

The congressman concluded his remarks by telling his missing cousin and her son, “we love you” and telling his cousin’s surviving husband, David McKean, and the couple’s remaining two children, “we love you guys.” He voiced solidarity with “all the families out there with heavy hearts these days” and said, “stay safe, everybody. Hold those loved ones close.”

McKean on Friday night had said in a Facebook posting that his wife and son were presumed dead.

“Despite heroic efforts by the Coast Guard and many state and local authorities, the decision has now been made to suspend the active rescue effort,” McKean wrote. “The search that began yesterday afternoon went on throughout the night and continued all day today. It is now dark again. It has been more than 24 hours, and the chances they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."

Maeve Kennedy Townsend was the daughter of former Maryland lieutenant governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and her husband, David Lee Townsend. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, 68, is the eldest of 11 children born to Robert F. Kennedy and his wife, Ethel.

“The search for their recovery will continue, and I hope that that will be successful," David McKean wrote Friday.

Their presumed deaths come less than a year since the tragic death of another grandchild of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy.

In August 2019, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the daughter of Courtney Kennedy and Paul Hill, died after being found unresponsive in the family’s compound in Hyannis Port. Her cause of death was determined to be a toxic mixture of methadone, alcohol, and prescription drugs, according to her death certificate.

Like Saoirse Kennedy Hill, Maeve Kennedy Townsend attended Boston College. Saoirse had been slated to begin her senior year at BC last fall.

Congressman Kennedy had earlier paid tribute to his missing relatives on Saturday via Twitter.

“We love you Maeve. We love you Gideon,” the congressman wrote over the weekend. “Our family has lost two of the brightest lights. Grateful for the prayers. Hold your loved ones tight.”

A number of people quickly responded to Kennedy’s tweet Saturday, including Congresswoman Haley Stevens of Michigan.

“Thinking of you my friend and your whole family right now,” Stevens tweeted.

Another Kennedy family member, former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, also mourned the loss of his relatives over the weekend.

He tweeted Saturday that he and his wife, Amy, “are heartbroken. Maeve and Gideon were beautiful souls who touched so many lives, including our own.”

His words were echoed by Tim Shriver, cousin of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and a chairman of the Special Olympics.

“My heart breaks with my cousin Kathleen, with David Townsend, with Maeve’s husband Dave, and with Maeve’s children, Gabriella and Toby as they together face the unspeakably painful loss of Maeve and Gideon,” Shriver wrote Saturday via Facebook. “There are no words, only surrender.”

He also referenced the Fanucci poem that Maeve Kennedy Townsend shared before her disappearance and wrote that “I think of it now as Maeve’s poem. We love you Maeve and Gideon, now and forever.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.