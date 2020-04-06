Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on lockdown after two inmates stabbed

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley was placed on lockdown Monday after a fight between three inmates left two stabbed and one of those two men hospitalized, state officials said Monday.
The brawl in a general population housing unit involved a homemade weapon, the state Department of Correction said in an e-mail. An emergency response was called, and correction department staff were able to separate the three inmates, the department said.
The men were not identified because of state criminal records laws.
“Two inmates were stabbed with the weapon; one required transportation to an outside hospital for treatment,” Cara Savelli, a Department of Correction spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The housing unit is on lockdown as the investigation continues.”
The weapon was recovered, the Worcester district attorney was notified, and the altercation is under investigation, officials said.
The fight occurred while inmates are being allowed out of their cells only a few at a time to use showers and telephones, in response to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 among the incarcerated, the Department of Correction said. Two staff members at the prison have tested positive for the virus, the department said. No inmates have tested positive.
