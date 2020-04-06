Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on lockdown after two inmates stabbed

The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley was placed on lockdown Monday after a fight between three inmates left two stabbed and one of those two men hospitalized, state officials said Monday.

The brawl in a general population housing unit involved a homemade weapon, the state Department of Correction said in an e-mail. An emergency response was called, and correction department staff were able to separate the three inmates, the department said.

The men were not identified because of state criminal records laws.