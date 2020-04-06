Space heater cited in Waltham blaze that caused $500,000 in damage

A Waltham two-alarm house fire that caused an estimated $500,000 in damage Friday may have been accidentally started by an electric space heater, fire officials said.

While the cause of the blaze will officially remain undetermined, a space heater was the only heat source found in the four-unit building at 97 Chestnut St., according to a joint statement from Waltham Fire Chief Thomas MacInnis and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The blaze began in the bedroom of one of the second-floor apartments, officials said. There is no indication that the fire was intentionally set.