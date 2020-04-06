Space heater cited in Waltham blaze that caused $500,000 in damage

A Waltham two-alarm house fire that caused an estimated $500,000 in damage Friday may have been accidentally started by an electric space heater, fire officials said.
While the cause of the blaze will officially remain undetermined, a space heater was the only heat source found in the four-unit building at 97 Chestnut St., according to a joint statement from Waltham Fire Chief Thomas MacInnis and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
The blaze began in the bedroom of one of the second-floor apartments, officials said. There is no indication that the fire was intentionally set.
Residents who were home at the time of the fire were alerted by smoke alarms, allowing them to escape the building unscathed, officials said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
State Police and the Waltham fire and police departments jointly investigated the fire, officials said.
To use safely, space heaters should be set three feet away from flammable objects, officials said. They should be turned off whenever a person leaves the room and plugged directly into a wall outlet instead of an extension cord or power strip.
Waltham Fire Group 3 2nd alarm fire today on Chestnut St. Great stop by the group on a tough location dead end pic.twitter.com/nqQeGgDxJU— Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) April 3, 2020
