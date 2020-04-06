State Police dog finds weapon used in robbery hidden under pile of leaves in Attleboro

Roxy and Berlo followed the suspect’s path of flight, “with Roxy, her nose pinned to the ground, scanning the area methodically,” police wrote.

It happened Saturday morning, when K-9 Roxy was deployed with her partner Sergeant Gary Berlo to assist in an armed robbery investigation, according a Facebook post by State Police.

A State Police dog successfully sniffed out an air pistol that was allegedly used in a robbery in Attleboro over the weekend.

When they entered a path leading toward Capron Park, Roxy picked up a scent and began to pull aggressively toward the rear of a home on Globe Street, police wrote. She then went over to a pile of leaves and began moving the leaves with her nose.

“She looked up to her handler, then back down to the ground, and went into a down position,” police wrote.

When Berlo took a closer look, he saw the grip of a black pistol nestled between Roxy’s front paws.

The weapon turned out to be an air pistol, but “it still constitutes an armed robbery under the law,” said David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

“I’m sure the victim made no distinction between [an] air gun or firearm while looking into the barrel,” Procopio said.

State Police posted a photo of Roxy and the air gun on Facebook.

“Attleboro Police got the weapon as evidence," police wrote, "and Roxy got praise from her partner Sgt. Berlo for another job well done.”

