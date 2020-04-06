Transit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a person and forced them to take money out of an ATM at State Street Station Sunday night. Transit Police (custom credit)/Transit Police

Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM at the State Street Station Sunday night, Transit Police said.

The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery, according to a statement from Transit Police.