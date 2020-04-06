Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted someone and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM at the State Street Station Sunday night, Transit Police said.
The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unarmed robbery, according to a statement from Transit Police.
Those with information about the suspect, including his whereabouts or identity, are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at (617) 222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873 or submitted using the anonymous feature on the SeeSay app.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.
Advertisement