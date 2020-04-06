Castillo was driving southbound near Exit 41 on Interstate 495 when she drove off the highway, veered back into the travel lanes, and rolled over shortly before 10:40 p.m., State Police said.

Shamara Castillo, 25, of Methuen, died when she was ejected from her vehicle after it had flipped over in Lawrence, State Police said in a statement.

State Police have identified two drivers who were killed in car crashes Sunday night.

She was then ejected from her 2007 Honda CR-V and pronounced dead at the scene, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

State Police said a 2014 Toyota Corolla and a 2018 Volvo truck cab slammed into Castillo’s Honda after she was ejected. Both the 41-year-old Plaistow, N.H., male operator of the Toyota and the 61-year-old Monson man who was driving the Volvo were uninjured, State Police said.

Before the Lawrence crash, Stefon C. Thomas, 32, of Brockton, was killed when his car slammed into a tree in Randolph, according to police.

At about 8:20 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a mattress in the road and a car crash on Route 24 northbound just past Exit 20, State Police said. Troopers removed the mattress from the road and found that Thomas’s vehicle had left the travel lanes and slammed into a tree.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. It is still unclear if the mattress caused the crash, they said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

