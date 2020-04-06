The employee, who works at the Blue Wall Cafe in the university’s campus center, is self-isolating away from school grounds, UMass Amherst administrators said in the e-mail. The cafe has been closed until further notice.

“We are hopeful for a full recovery for this member of our community,” the e-mail said.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst reported its first case of COVID-19 Sunday after a dining worker tested positive for the virus, university officials said in an e-mail.

Officials said the employee last went to work on Thursday. State health authorities are trying to identify other individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

In the meantime, staff will sanitize the dining facility, officials said.

Administrators asked that community members do their part to protect the privacy of any person who has tested positive.

“Individuals need to focus completely on their health,” the e-mail said. “The last thing they need — or any of us would want for them — is public attention and scrutiny. We should do everything we can to support them.”

The statement encouraged students and staff to continue following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to take care of themselves and loved ones.

UMass officials announced in March that the campus would cancel all its on-campus classes for the remainder of the semester, with classes going online.

