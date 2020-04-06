When the memorial is held on Zoom

And so, on Sunday afternoon, they opened their computers, one by one, and clicked a link that had arrived a day earlier.

At any other time , they would have gathered dressed in black — the grieving parents and bereft brothers, the friends who knew him best.

“Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device,” read the invitation to Riley Rumrill’s virtual memorial.

On the growing list of things the coronavirus pandemic has stolen in recent weeks — birthdays and graduations, family dinners and human touch — there might be no harsher loss than this: The ability to properly say goodbye to a lost loved one.

Advertisement

In the final days of his life, as Riley, a 31-year-old human resources generalist from Dorchester, had slowly succumbed to COVID-19, much of his family had been kept far from him, the risk of travel too great in the midst of a global pandemic that had already claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Now, they were being kept from him in death, too.

“Can everybody hear me?” asked Rob Rumrill, Riley’s 34-year-older brother, leaning toward the speaker on his laptop. “OK, great. . . . Thanks for joining today, everybody. I know this memorial is a little unconventional . . .”

On the screen, family members, from faraway kitchens and living rooms, stared back from their respective squares.

Some wore suits and ties; others, the crimson-and-white of the University of Alabama. Some held young children on their laps. At least one attendee was calling in from a shift at work.

For much of the previous few days, Rob Rumrill and his wife, Sheri, had hustled to make this online get-together happen, a way to celebrate, somehow, a life lost too soon. From their home in Cambridge, where Riley had once been a fixture, they’d handled the logistics, navigating Zoom, the popular online video conferencing tool, and creating a list of friends and family members eager to take part.

Advertisement

Now, from their respective spots of isolation, the family set about remembering their loved one.

From his back deck in Alabama, Riley’s father, Robert, led the Our Father Prayer. There was a photo montage of Riley, accompanied by music.

Speaking from his living room, Rob spent a few minutes recounting the final week of Riley’s life, his hospitalization, his move to the ICU just two days later, and, finally, the day of his death — when his ventilator became dislodged, the family said, and doctors were unable to save him.

And then they played videos sent by friends and family — one- or two-minute tributes expressing what Riley had meant, and what had been lost.

They talked about his love for Coogan’s, the Faneuil Hall-area karaoke bar where he’d belt out “Sweet Home Alabama,” holding tight to his Alabama roots despite a move to Boston in 2016. About the time he bought a tent for a homeless person. About a trip to a resort, where people convinced him to swim out to the fountain in the middle of the pool and do a “sexy dance.”

Toward the end, they lit candles; some who had balloons released them outside.

The coming days and weeks would be filled with unknowns. At some point soon, Riley’s body was set to be cremated, a deeply personal ritual currently being arranged through e-mail. It was yet unclear when Rob could go gather the things from Riley’s Dorchester apartment.

Advertisement

Plans were in the works to hold an in-person ceremony, as soon as it was safe, but even experts don’t know when that might be.

“We’ll let everyone know,” Rob promised.

Through his computer’s camera, he thanked everyone for being there, and as the memorial wound to a close, he invited anyone interested to remain on the call for a few minutes afterward, a sort of virtual post-gathering.

Some of the faces disappeared. But a good number stayed, some reappearing a few minutes later, the suits ditched for more comfortable apparel.

And for the next several hours, that’s where they remained, the people closest to Riley speaking into cellphones or laptops, some of them pouring cocktails, laughing and joking and reminiscing until midnight — hundreds of miles away, perhaps, but together nonetheless.













Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.