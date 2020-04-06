Massachusetts will receive aid from the US Department of Veterans Affairs as coronavirus continues to spread through local nursing homes, officials announced during Sunday’s White House press conference.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said during the televised conference that VA officials will help state workers “in their efforts to protect their most vulnerable citizens in two of their nursing homes.”

Although Wilkie did not refer to the nursing homes by name, the list likely includes the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where at least 15 veterans have died after contracting the virus. As of Friday, another 59 residents and nearly 20 staff members at the home had also tested positive.