Massachusetts will receive aid from the US Department of Veterans Affairs as coronavirus continues to spread through local nursing homes, officials announced during Sunday’s White House press conference.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said during the televised conference that VA officials will help state workers “in their efforts to protect their most vulnerable citizens in two of their nursing homes.”
Although Wilkie did not refer to the nursing homes by name, the list likely includes the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where at least 15 veterans have died after contracting the virus. As of Friday, another 59 residents and nearly 20 staff members at the home had also tested positive.
Two veterans living at Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea also died after becoming sick from the coronavirus, public health officials said last Wednesday.
Shortly after outbreaks were reported at the two state-funded facilities, employees at a Norwood nursing home said another 15 people at their facility had died from coronavirus-related illnesses.
Data released by the state on Sunday showed that 102 long-term care facilities in Massachusetts had at least one case of COVID-19.
Wilkie said he has ordered VA hospitals to prepare more than 1,500 beds across the country for use by state authorities, including in New York, Michigan, and Louisiana.
“We’re in the fight not only for the 9.5 million veterans who are part of our service but we’re in the fight for the people of the United States,” Wilkie said.
