A police-involved shooting in Milford is under investigation by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and State Police detectives assigned to his office, the county prosecutor tweeted late Sunday.
In the tweet, Early did not identify the police department involved nor any information about the gender, age or medical status of the victim.
The tweet was posted shortly before midnight Sunday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening in Milford. The investigation is ongoing and we do not have any additional information to release at this time.— Joseph D. Early Jr. (@worcesterda) April 6, 2020
