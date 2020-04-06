Walsh pushes back property tax bill due date

“During this challenging time, our priority and focus is the health and safety of all those who live in Boston,” said Walsh in a statement. “Providing residents with more flexibility and options during this difficult time is crucial, and I encourage all residents to access the resources we have available.”

Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Martin J. Walsh is pushing back the due date for property tax bills in Boston a month to June 1.

Boston is also waiving interest on late property tax and motor vehicle excise tax payments until June 30, if the bill was originally due after March 10, according to this office. That means any resident who is facing a late fine for not paying their excise bill on time will have a grace period of no late fees until June 30.

Meanwhile, officials behind the Boston Resiliency Fund, which was created last month to help local residents hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, announced Monday the distribution of another $3 million to support more than two dozen groups that are providing essential services during the crisis.

Twenty-nine organizations will receive grants “to expand their capacity or adjust their service model to meet the immediate needs of Boston residents during this public health emergency,” according to a statement from Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office. Of the $3 million, $1.8 million will go toward access to food and other basic needs and $1.2 million will go toward Boston’s front-line workers and health care systems, according to that office.

The fund previously gave $5.4 million in grants to eight groups in late March. Since it was created on March 16, the fund has raised more than $22 million. It continues to accept donations.

“We are in the midst of a crisis that we haven’t seen in our lifetimes. Many people are out of work, and many are dealing with illness in themselves or their family,” said Walsh in a statement.

He continued, “During this stressful time, people should not have to worry about accessing food and meeting their basic needs, and organizations should not have to worry about their ability to keep serving their communities.”

In Boston, there have been more than 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 15 deaths of city residents connected to coronavirus.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.