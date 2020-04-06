CDC preliminary data shows few children infected with coronavirus have been hospitalized and symptoms may be different

According to the report, researchers culled data from 149,760 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States between Feb. 12 and April 2. Among 149,082 cases for which age was known, 2,572 were children under 18, the report said.

The information was contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Relatively few children who become infected with coronavirus have been hospitalized compared to their adult counterparts, and they may have different symptoms as well, according to a preliminary review of available data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

Data, however, was available for just a small proportion of patients on many variables including symptoms, underlying conditions, and hospitalization status, according to the report.

The cases with available information numbered 291 children under 18 and 10,944 adults between 18-64. Among those smaller groups cited in the report, 73 percent of pediatric cases had symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath, compared to 93 percent of adults.

Other reported signs and symptoms in the smaller groups included muscle pain (23 percent of children, 61 percent of adults); runny nose (7.2 percent of children, 6.9 percent of adults); sore throat (24 percent of children, 35 percent of adults); headache (28 percent of children, 58 percent of adults); nausea and vomiting (11 percent of children, 16 percent of adults) abdominal pain (5.8 percent of children, 12 percent of adults); and diarrhea (13 percent of children, 31 percent of adults).

The report said information on hospitalization status was available for 745 cases of children under 18 and for 35,061 adult patients aged 18 to 64.

Of those sub-groups, 147 children were reported hospitalized, including 15 admitted to an ICU, the report said.

That’s an estimated hospitalization rate of 5.7 percent to 20 percent for children, the report said, compared to a hospitalization rate of between 10 percent and 33 percent for adults. Estimated rates of ICU admission came to between 0.58 percent and 2 percent of children, compared to between 1.4 percent and 4.5 percent of adults, the report said.

Three pediatric deaths were reported among the cases included in the analysis, the CDC said. The agency said the adult group analyzed was capped at 64 because “clinical severity of COVID-19 is higher” among adults aged 65 and over.

“In this preliminary description of pediatric U.S. COVID-19 cases, relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized, and fewer children than adults experience fever, cough, or shortness of breath,” the report said.

The CDC said that while most child cases haven’t been as severe, “clinicians should maintain a high index of suspicion for COVID-19 infection in children and monitor for progression of illness, particularly among infants and children with underlying conditions.”

The agency also stressed that its preliminary findings were subject to multiple limitations, including missing data on disease symptoms, severity, or underlying conditions; unknown outcomes for many patients whose cases occurred only days before publication of the report; and different testing practices across jurisdictions.

“More systematic and detailed collection of underlying condition data among pediatric patients would be helpful to understand which children might be at highest risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” the report said.





