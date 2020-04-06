Mass. reports 1,337 new coronavirus cases, 29 new related deaths

“No one really knows how many people will be lost to this virus,” Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference Monday afternoon, where he and First Lady Lauren Baker announced the creation of a relief fund for people whose lives have been disrupted by coronavirus .

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,337 to 13,837, up from a total of 12,500 a day earlier. The Department of Public Health also reported a total of 76,429 people had been tested, up from 71,937.

The state reported Monday that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts had risen by 29, or 12.6 percent, to 260, up from 231 the day before.

“As I’ve said before, behind every one of those numbers is a person with a story and a family and a circle of friends,” Baker said, underscoring the importance of social distancing measures.

“The best and most purposeful way of fighting the virus is to not spread it to others,” Baker said. He added that he tends not to put too much stock into daily numbers put out by DPH, and one-day dips in deaths or cases. People are looking for trends, “but the best way of looking at this is over time.”

Baker said the trend line in Massachusetts is “starting to bend a little” in terms of COVID-19 cases, but he stressed that this is a new virus that lacks research. “I think what we know is what we’ve learned from the experience of other places ... distancing and hygiene are really important.”

Baker also announced that the state has received 100 ventilators from the national stockpile, which are being sent to community hospitals and medical centers starting today.

“The ones we have are working,” Baker said of the ventilators received so far. “The big issue is, we’re going to need to get more of them.”

That need may prove urgent. Based on statistical modeling, Baker said, the state should be prepared for an increase in hospitalizations by April 10. And it is better, he noted, to be prepared too early than too late.

State officials on Monday also released new data about an outbreak at the Soldier’s Home in Holyoke, where at least 18 residents have now died of COVID-19 and related complications. Tests are pending on three more residents who died since late last month.

Three others who died recently tested negative, and one additional death remains classified as “unknown” in state data. Another 59 current residents and 31 staffers have also tested positive for the virus. Tests on another 159 residents and 179 staff members came back negative.

The new numbers come after Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Sunday recommended a new curfew for Bostonians in an effort to help slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, saying that city residents should stay in their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Monday.

Walsh also said everyone in the city should wear a face covering when leaving their home — including when they go grocery shopping or out for a walk. The face coverings should be cloth, reserving the medical grade masks for healthcare workers, who sorely need them, Walsh said.

Asked Monday whether he is considering similar measures, Baker said he supports Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. He called Boston’s curfew a “recommendation,” but also a message.

“I would echo the same message,” Baker said, though he did not say whether he’d adopt the same guidance statewide.

Baker said the state has seen a 60 percent drop in retail and recreation activity since a statewide order on social distancing.

“We’ve been pretty aggressive about our messaging ... and we have seen a very dramatic drop” in gatherings and mobility, Baker said. “People get the fact that they’re supposed to stay home.”

Walsh also said sporting facilities like basketball, hockey, and tennis courts would be closed down to prevent the close-contact games. Although Walsh said he understands people are anxious to spend time outside as the weather gets warmer, he warned the threat will not lift if people don’t patiently wait out the worst of the coronavirus outbreak.

“If people pay attention to those rules and guidelines, then we might be able to have cookouts this summer," he said. "If you don’t pay attention to these guidelines, then what’s going to happen is, we won’t have a summer.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday that cases could begin to crest April 10 and that the peak could last for 10 days, though he acknowledged there are many unknown factors that could shift the dates. During that time, the state’s medical resources will be stretched like never before.

In Boston, city officials said Sunday that peak demand for hospital resources was projected to happen in 11 days.

The massive Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is being converted into a field hospital, with an expected 500 beds for the city’s homeless and 500 for overflow patients coming from the city’s hospitals. And similar facilities are in progress at Joint Base Cape Cod and at Worcester’s DCU Center, Baker said.

Hanna Krueger and Andrew Rosen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hanna Krueger and Andrew Rosen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.