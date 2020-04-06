Mayor Walsh was just on CNN. Here’s what he said

“I think you’re going to have an impact on everyone’s response when you have people talking, the president talking, about ... services happening for Easter,” Walsh said on CNN. “You can’t be doing that. I mean, that wouldn’t be responsible — it certainly wouldn’t be responsible in the city of Boston to be doing that.”

During a brief interview on “The Situation Room,” anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Walsh to elaborate on remarks he made a day earlier about Washington relaying confusing information about safety amid the viral outbreak.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh appeared on CNN to talk about new measures to combat COVID-19 in the city — as well as to criticize the federal government for sending mixed messages and failing to adequately fulfill requests for equipment like ventilators.

Walsh apparently was referring to comments President Trump made late Saturday afternoon, in which he seemed to suggest that Easter services might be able go forward if social distancing was observed.

“Think of next Sunday: Easter. And I brought it up before: I said, maybe we could allow [something] special for churches. Maybe we could talk about it,” Trump said, according to a White House transcript. “Maybe we could allow them, with great separation, outside on Easter Sunday. I don’t know, it’s something we should talk about.”

Previously, Trump had said he hoped the social distancing guidelines would be set aside by Easter. He ultimately ended up extending the guidance through the end of this month.

Walsh also took issue with the president “criticizing governors for the way that they’re operating.”

“I mean, we’re in this together. It’s about us supporting each other and moving and getting the American people out of this situation we’re in,” the mayor said.

Blitzer also asked what Walsh thought about Massachusetts receiving just 100 ventilators from the national stockpile, when the state was expecting 1,000. (Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey and the state’s US House delegation on Monday sent a letter expressing their displeasure to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, calling the move “absurd.”)

“It’s a problem, certainly,” Walsh said, noting that he has been keeping a close eye on the situation in New York. “We’re not exactly where they are right now, but that could change on a daily basis. I’d rather have the equipment here and ready to save lives than not have it.”

The mayor also didn’t mince words when it came to expressing exactly how he felt about the low number of ventilators being sent to Massachusetts.

“The fact that things have been so slow coming from Washington, quite honestly, it’s been a very sad state that we’re not prepared enough in every single city and state,” he said. “I would suggest to the federal government they get on the ball here and get the equipment down here. No state or city should be begging for equipment.”

Walsh also outlined the new, stricter social distancing measures in Boston that were announced Sunday and implemented on Monday, including a recommended curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“There’s really no reason for people to go out that time of night, unless they’re going to work at an essential business, or getting an emergency something at the store,” he said.

Walsh also said the city has closed basketball, tennis, and street hockey courts to discourage close-contact games, and is recommending all people in Boston wear a cloth covering on their face when leaving their homes.

“The CDC is passing down recommendations, and we are taking them very seriously. And we will continue to until we get through this crisis,” Walsh said.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss