They have sought — and partially succeeded at — rigging this system to overly benefit themselves to the considerable detriment of the majority. This has included exporting jobs en masse and seeking to ram through governments’ surrender of power over minimum standards and regulatory oversight to corporate foxes in the henhouse. This is not the benign system Trachtman portrays.

The tenor of Joel P. Trachtman’s op-ed in defense of globalization is that the benefits outweigh the liabilities, and the liabilities can be overcome ( “Not all global problems result from globalization,” Opinion, March 30). But this claim assumes good faith on the part of the elite private interests and governments that have been the joint architects of the global trading system. The record of these actors does not support any such assumption.

Moreover, this kind of globalism has been but one part of a larger agenda of extreme neoliberal economic policies and legislation, by which Western nations’ elites and government partners have so massively redistributed wealth upward over recent decades, thereby greatly exacerbating income inequality.

Mass opposition to this kind of predatory globalism is regularly smeared as “anti-trade.” No one is against trade. The more the better. Further empowering and privileging predators, however, is a horse of a different color.

James Taff

Minimizing globalization’s ‘adverse consequences’ — hmm, where shall we start?

In his piece defending globalization, Joel P. Trachtman mentions a few things that could help “minimize the adverse consequences of globalization and maximize our overall welfare.” “Deep understanding of the situations of other countries?" You mean, like our deep understanding of the situations of Iraq and Afghanistan? “Sophisticated analysis?" You mean, like that previously provided by the career diplomats attacked, disgraced, fired, and hounded into retirement, for political advantage, by the Trump administration? “Informed negotiations, based on real facts?" You mean, like using scientific data in regular meetings with other industrialized countries in order to come up with a global plan for slowing the human-induced climate-change crisis?

During the right’s anti-intellectual crusade of recent decades, the tools of reasoned approach and ability were abandoned as useless. I’m afraid these tools are no longer available to us.

Jim Billipp

The hourly worker is a resource statistic, now and always

Re “The end of the global supply chain” (Opinion, March 30) by Clyde Prestowitz and Jeff Ferry: The hourly worker has always been a resource statistic, much like the materials and supplies used to produce products. I am retired now, having spent 40 years in supply chain management for automotive and defense industry companies. I was part of management teams that willingly outsourced products and services to Southeast Asian companies. We did so to remain competitive, so that the American consumer and purchaser could and would buy our products.

Since the 1970s, American manufacturing companies found it increasingly harder to recruit and retain younger workers. Programs for training, mentoring, and continuing education failed. The younger generations did not want to work in manufacturing. They do not want to be a resource statistic to be used, abused, and discarded with every economic downturn. As most American companies have outsourced goods and services offshore, the young workers looked elsewhere for employment.

The executives making the decisions in today’s coronavirus environment are doing so from the safety of their penthouse suites, vacation homes, or luxury yachts, far from the pandemic reality. Not much has changed in this dynamic, nor will it in the future.

Stanley Black and Decker, which Prestowitz and Ferry cite, makes inferior use-and-throw-away products — maybe that’s what American consumers want, maybe not. The coming economic recession will see the everyday hourly worker fall further behind and the executives buy more vacation homes and yachts, paid for by outsourcing more goods and services to cheap-labor countries around the world.

James Allen

US trade policy has been a bipartisan disaster

The “hidden costs of globalization” were never hidden. They were obvious, and have been clearly articulated since the early 1990s. In general terms, every one of the effects Clyde Prestowitz and Jeff Ferry mentioned has been known and written about for decades.

The big reveal here is at the very end of the op-ed. There, we learn the pedigrees of the two authors. As one of the architects of our problematic global trade system under President Clinton, Prestowitz should be apologizing to us and to the rest of the world for the palpable harm that this policy has caused. Ferry’s organization, Citizens for a Prosperous America, touts its bipartisanship. Well, globalization has been a bipartisan disaster.

Consider, for example, President Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement, which was so toxic it had to be negotiated in secrecy. Republicans in Congress loved TPP, but Democrats? Not so much.

Both parties have been at the forefront of policies that boost corporate profits at the expense of ordinary working people in this country and around the world.

Matthew Stillerman

Ithaca, N.Y.